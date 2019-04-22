2019 NFL Draft TV Schedule

After many a mock draft, prospect ranking, and over-analyzation, the 2019 NFL Draft is finally here. The first day of the draft will commence on Thursday, April 25th in Nashville. Here’s the full TV schedule for the three days of heaven for all football junkies.

When is the NFL Draft?

The draft will run from Thursday, April 25th through Saturday, April 27th.

Thursday, April 25th: Round 1

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network coverage: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Friday, April 26th: Rounds 2-3

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network coverage: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Saturday, April 27th: Rounds 4-7

Start time: 2:00

Network coverage: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network