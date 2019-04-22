This Facial Expression Changed Nick Nurse's Life on the Internet

Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse doesn’t get the most attention. Except, of course, when he makes this kind of facial expression and the rest of us can’t help but make him the newest internet superstar. Before we take a look, let’s watch one more time:
Okay, now that we are all on the same page, let’s find the good ones:
This is one of the better ones right here:
Oh, and we can’t forget this one:
Joey?
There is a lesson to be learned here. If you are going to react … like that … on television, don’t. But the past is the past, and for the first time in my life, I spent a Monday morning thinking about Nick Nurse.
Comments