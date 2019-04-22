This Facial Expression Changed Nick Nurse's Life on the Internet

Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse doesn’t get the most attention. Except, of course, when he makes this kind of facial expression and the rest of us can’t help but make him the newest internet superstar. Before we take a look, let’s watch one more time:

Okay, now that we are all on the same page, let’s find the good ones:

When they told Nick Nurse they get to go to Disney world if they win tonight. pic.twitter.com/yTq19IhJO5 — Dave Stein (@mixproducerdave) April 21, 2019

*foul on the raptors* nick nurse: pic.twitter.com/pFcUVWKGj4 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) April 21, 2019

Nick Nurse will be a meme for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/cPTIVtxb5q — Sandro Rubin (@Insider6ix) April 21, 2019

Nick Nurse and Pikachu equals same energy pic.twitter.com/a7B6d69fXl — Q (@Karinjade99) April 22, 2019

It’s no secret that Nick Nurse and I are good friends. Didn’t realize we had the same mannerisms on the sideline. Must be a Iowa thing!!! pic.twitter.com/u6C8aRTSPn — Steve Forbes (@ForbesETSUhoops) April 22, 2019

Nick Nurse looks like he just saw Ben Simmons make a three pic.twitter.com/ORhNg2cB9u — National Ballers Association (@NationalBaller1) April 21, 2019

This is one of the better ones right here:

wow nick nurse has an incredible voice pic.twitter.com/xEzKyFREGB — Matty Playoffs (@PrimeNerlens) April 22, 2019

Oh, and we can’t forget this one:

Arya: “take your own bloody pants off” Me: https://t.co/0cfEF2dTEt — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) April 22, 2019

Joey?

There is a lesson to be learned here. If you are going to react … like that … on television, don’t. But the past is the past, and for the first time in my life, I spent a Monday morning thinking about Nick Nurse.