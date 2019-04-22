VIDEO: Bryce Harper Gets Angry, Tossed from Mets Game

Bryce Harper struck out looking in the top of the 4th on a sinker from Steven Matz. He was still fuming about the call during a later at-bat, when Harper and manager Gabe Kapler came storming out of the dugout to express their sincere displeasure with home plate umpire Mark Carlson. Kapler was, surprisingly enough, not ejected.
