Where the Top 10 College Basketball Recruits Are Playing Next Season

Cole Anthony, a five-star guard out of Virginia, announced on Get Up this morning that he will be taking his talents to UNC for the upcoming college basketball season. With his commitment, it means nine of the top 10 players are decided for next season. Here’s how it shakes out:

Vernon Carey Jr.

Rivals ranking: No. 1 overall

247 ranking: No. 4 overall

School: Duke

Anthony Edwards

Rivals ranking: No. 2 overall

247 ranking: No. 1 overall

School: Georgia

James Wiseman

Rivals ranking: No. 3

247 ranking: No. 2

School: Memphis

Cole Anthony

Rivals ranking: No. 4

247 ranking: No. 3

School: North Carolina

Isaiah Stewart

Rivals ranking: No. 5

247 ranking: No. 8

School: Washington

Jaden McDaniels

Rivals ranking: No. 6

247 ranking: No. 5

School: Undecided

Matthew Hurt

Rivals ranking: No. 7

247 ranking: No. 9

School: Duke

Khalil Whitney

Rivals ranking: No. 8

247 ranking: No. 7

School: Kentucky

Tyrese Maxey

Rivals ranking: No. 9

247 ranking: No. 11

School: Kentucky

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Rivals ranking: No. 10

247 ranking: No. 19

School: Villanova