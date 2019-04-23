Odell Beckham Vents Giants Frustrations on Twitter, Is Very Happy

Odell Beckham went on another Twitter run last night in which he addressed new and old fans alike. This, predictably, resulted in headlines. Rinse. Repeat. Here is a selection of his comments, which were pretty much par for the course in the Beckham-goes-online realm.

“We didn’t sign him to trade him…” you don’t get married to get a divorce … I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed … we were still losing. PERIOD… money doesn’t bring happiness brotha… remember that — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

“We didn’t sign him to trade him…” you don’t get married to get a divorce … I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed … we were still losing. PERIOD… money doesn’t bring happiness brotha… remember that — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

😂🤐 *takes the high road* I’m workin on the best me! That’s all I can say — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

These are deeply 2019 write-ups and, to be clear, they are newsworthy. For far too long we placed too much importance on the medium and not enough on the comments. Had Beckham said all this in a press availability, reporters and bloggers would have fallen all over each other to get to the computer.

But there’s a line in the ESPN version of events that really sticks out.