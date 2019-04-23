Odell Beckham Vents Giants Frustrations on Twitter, Is Very Happy

Odell Beckham went on another Twitter run last night in which he addressed new and old fans alike. This, predictably, resulted in headlines. Rinse. Repeat. Here is a selection of his comments, which were pretty much par for the course in the Beckham-goes-online realm.
These are deeply 2019 write-ups and, to be clear, they are newsworthy. For far too long we placed too much importance on the medium and not enough on the comments. Had Beckham said all this in a press availability, reporters and bloggers would have fallen all over each other to get to the computer.
But there’s a line in the ESPN version of events that really sticks out.
“Beckham insists he’s happy and content despite the Twitter session.”
This is honestly so important because if you’re a person sitting at home, you could definitely get the impression new Brown Beckham is not happy at all.
Look, it’s great that we have unfiltered access to athletes. And it’s good that they use that agency to speak up from theirselves. But it will never stop being wild to me that high-profile athletes an celebrities willingly spend so much time on the platform.
It’s just the worst.
The other day I had a positive interaction because of it as it was the first in years.
The American Dream is now to be so wildly successful that all reliance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and everything else melts away. This is what we should all be striving for.
