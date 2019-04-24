LISTEN: Radio Call of Damian Lillard’s Extraordinary Series-Winning Shot

By now, we have all seen the incredible game-winning shot from Damian Lillard last night to win the series over the Thunder. But it turns out, thanks to this equally extraordinary radio call of the shot, we were all consuming the moment wrong. Here is Brian Wheeler excellently narrating the moment:

Despite not seeing it unfold, it is always the radio calls of these plays that capture the moments second to none. There is something about envisioning it in your head while hearing the passion in a broadcaster’s voice.

As for Lillard, he has emerged into a superstar. Portland isn’t going to win the title, they aren’t, but make no mistake about, not a single team can comfortably think about having to enter the same arena or city as him right now.