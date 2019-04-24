Gio Gonzalez Rumors: Brewers Sign the Lefty

Gio Gonzalez could have a home very soon, and indications are that it will be a destination where he has some recent familiarity: The Milwaukee Brewers:

The #Brewers have emerged as the front-runner for free-agent left-hander Gio Gonzalez, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 24, 2019

Gonzalez opted out of a deal with the Yankees after they did not promote him to their major league roster.

The 33-year old lefty pitched for the Brewers in the stretch run of last season, going 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in the regular season; he started two games in the NLCS versus the Dodgers but those were both games where the Brewers essentially deployed the bullpenning strategy.

Gonzalez isn’t an ace or anything but the Brewers need all the arms they can get. As a staff they’ve given up the fifth most runs in MLB at 132. Of the Brewers’ five pitchers that have started at least five games, only Zach Davies has been any good.

Jhoulys Chacin and Brandon Woodruff have ERAs in the high 5’s, Freddy Peralta is at 7.13 and Corbin Burnes’ ERA is nearly 11 which caused him to be sent down to the minors to figure it out.

Even if they add Gonzalez — who will help, but also won’t be the silver bullet acquisition — the Brewers still need to be in the market for a legitimate top of the rotation starting pitcher.

UPDATE: It’s done.