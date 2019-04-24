VIDEO: Javy Baez Busts Out Awesome Juke Move at First Base

Javy Baez plays the game of baseball like a Chopped contestant trying to make up ground in the dessert round, putting a little bit extra into everything. The result is often must-see television as he trots out a new fancy tag or trick slide.

The Chicago Cubs infielder broke out some fresh material last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After tapping a dribbler near first base, Baez pulled a move on David Freese that was questionably legal but undeniably cool.

The sidestep probably took him more than three feet out of the allotted space, but what umpire really wants to be a buzzkill late in an early-season blowout? You don’t sell the steak, you sell the sizzle.

And Baez is always there to throw a little extra spicy and flavor into play.