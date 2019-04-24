Josh Rosen Rumors: Washington Redskins Not Interested In Quarterback

Josh Rosen is at the center of draft speculation for the second-straight year. Last year the Arizona Cardinals made him the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he could wind up being at the center of a trade during the 2019 NFL Draft.

Several teams could use a young quarterback, and many believe Rosen would be the top signal-caller in this year’s draft. But one quarterback-needy team is apparently not interested in the 22-year-old, as the Washington Redskins reportedly have no plans to trade for him.

Washington is looking to trade up into the top five of this year’s draft and, as stated earlier, the franchise should target Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins with that pick. With the Redskins out, the Cardinals’ option for Rosen have become much more limited if they decide to trade him.

At last check, the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins were the only teams still left interested in the UCLA product. The issue for the Cardinals is that none of those teams appears willing to give up a first-round pick for Rosen.

With Washington out of the mix, a bidding war is far less likely to occur, which could leave the Cardinals giving up Rosen for a mid-round pick.