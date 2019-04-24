Local McDonald's Desperate to Be Fed NFL Draft Info By Mel Kiper

There is nothing more heartwarming than when two large corporate brands band together to signal-boost, so this picture of a Nashville McDonald’s doing Mel Kiper promotion is clearly EVERYTHING.

Some of @MelKiperESPN’s legions of fans in Nashville pic.twitter.com/ITxOemeo9J — Seth Markman (@tunasweasel) April 23, 2019

Also, try to think of a scenario more harrowing than a dystopian world in which insider draft information is the most valuable currency. Tell me that movie wouldn’t be a demented psychological thriller that leaves the audience deeply affected.

It is my sincere hope that no employees lose their jobs after trading a free Filet-O-Fish for insight into what the Titans are going to do in the later rounds. That’s too depressing a story, even in 2019.