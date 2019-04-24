Marshawn Lynch Retiring Again

Marshawn Lynch is stepping away from football, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 33-year-old running back played the past two seasons for his hometown Oakland Raiders, rushing for 1,267 yards in 21 games.

This stint came after his first retirement in early 2016. There’s definitely a chance this one sticks, as time passes on and Lynch’s big personality affords him opportunity to do something interesting with away from the field.

For the Raiders, no Lynch means yet another thing to address in this week’s draft. Jon Gruden’s club does not currently have a proven entity in the backfield with Isaiah Crowell and Jalen Richardson occupying the roster spots.

If this is a wrap on Lynch’ career, it will have been one hell of a ride. He rushed for 10,379 yards and 84 scores in his 12-year career, making five Pro Bowls.

He also scampered for 937 yards in nine career playoff games, including one of the most memorable postseason touchdowns — the Beast Mode play against New Orleans in 2010.