NFL Draft 2019: Top Ten Wide Receiver Prospects

The NFL Draft is days away, and the wide receiver prospects this year don’t have an abundance of star power. But there are a lot of guys in the middle tier who could become quite productive if they land in the right system, and more than a few who could produce highlight plays at any given moment. Here are the 10 best receiving prospects in this year’s draft.

1. D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

It’s possible, even probable depending on who you ask, that Metcalf won’t be the best wide receiver in this class. His bust potential is higher than most receivers at the top of draft boards. But as far as receiver prospects go, it’s harder to find a better one that Metcalf in any draft in the last five years. It’s almost impossible to overstate his athleticism; he can run 40 yards in 4.33 seconds, benched 225 pounds no less than 27 times at the combine, and has a 40-inch vertical. There are big question marks about his change of direction and injury history, and he certainly wouldn’t be the first athletic freak to wash out in the NFL. But if he can figure it out, he’ll be borderline unstoppable and the most dangerous weapon in the NFL. Someone that big and that fast carving up defenses only comes around once in a long time, and it’s hard to pass that up. Metcalf carries more risk than any other receiver, but if he pans out, he’ll be better than everyone else combined.

2. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

Similar to Metcalf, Brown’s bust potential is high, but for very different reasons. He’s a true burner that can leave anyone and everyone in the dust on a go route, but had Lisfranc surgery on his foot and is very small by NFL standards at only 5’9″, 166 pounds. Foot surgery is a big concern for someone who relies on speed like Brown, but if it didn’t impact his acceleration too much, Brown opens up every offense and can take it to the house on any given play. The comparison that keeps getting brought up is DeSean Jackson, and he has a while to go in that regard, but if he can reach his full potential, he’ll be just as dangerous as Jackson was in his athletic prime.