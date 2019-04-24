The Latest 2019 NFL Draft Rumors

The 2019 NFL Draft is almost upon us. This time of year we all know rumors come fast and furious. Since some of that stuff is clearly misdirection, it’s really difficult to know what to believe.

We’ve decided to put all the latest rumors in one place so you can be up-to-date on the latest. Also be sure to check out our latest mock draft from this week.

Cardinals fielding calls for No. 1?

The Arizona Cardinals have fielded calls about the No. 1 pick in the draft. It still appears the Cardinals are set to actually use the pick but the fact that they’re still taking calls means they are clearly willing to move it for the right price.

General manager Steve Keim, coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwell will have a final meeting concerning the top pick before the draft. Most have assumed Arizona will select Kyler Murray at No. 1, but reports have suggested that won’t be the case.

Kingsbury says the team hasn’t made up its mind yet.

Raiders looking to do something surprising?

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly planning to make a surprise pick at No. 4. The team sent its entire scout team home due to worries over leaks.

While sending scouts home is not completely out of the ordinary, the idea that Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are going to unleash a surprise should make Raiders fans very nervous. Gruden has a largely awful draft history. The idea that he’s going to do something unconventional is a bit scary.

49ers willing to trade down

The San Francisco 49ers are also willing to trade down from the No. 2 slot if someone is willing to move up. It appears general manager John Lynch believes a quarterback could be there that a team wanted to move up and grab.

John Lynch on potentially trading No. 2 pick: “If the quarterback everyone wants is there, we’ll see.” #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) April 22, 2019

Giants could pounce on Jonah Williams at No. 6

Alabama’s Jonah Williams played left tackle in college, but some think he might be a guard in the NFL. Regardless of his future position, Williams is rocketing up draft boards. He could wind up going as high as sixth to the New York Giants. That would depend on what happens above them and what their trade options are.

The Colts snagged guard Quenton Nelson at No. 6 in 2018 and he wound up being a first-team All-Pro.

Will the Cardinals take Murray?

It’s worth addressing this here, because there is a ton of information out there. The prevailing wisdom suggests the Cardinals will select Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick. Pete Prisco sort of blew that up over the weekend with his report that the team was moving away from that decision.

Still, many believe that was nothing but a smokescreen to drive up trade interest. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury says the team hasn’t made up its mind yet:

.@AZCardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury just said the team has not finalized the top pick in Thursday’s draft: “We’re still working through things. It is a process. I wouldn’t say the hay is in the barn.” — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 23, 2019

We’ll see what develops as the big night approaches.

Bears not thinking running back

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace says the team isn’t walled in to taking a running back after trading Jordan Howard this offseason. The Bears have Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Tarik Cohen currently on the roster, but none of those guys is an exact replacement for Howard. They may need a pure between-the-tackles guy.

Pace said the Bears could truly going after the best player available.

Rashan Gary falling?

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary reportedly has a labral tear in his shoulder. Gary suffered the injury in college but just played through it. Most teams think he’ll be able to play this season before needing to get surgery after the campaign. Despite that, he could fall big-time in the draft.

Gary tested off-the-charts at the combine, running a 4.58 40-yard dash, throwing up 26 bench press reps and flashing a 38-inch vertical jump. He’s a consensus top 25 player in this year’s draft class but this injury could see him plummet.

Jets might not pass on Quinnen Williams

While the New York Jets have a ton of needs, most around the league think they won’t pass on Quinnen Williams if he’s available at No. 3. At 6’3″ and 303 pounds, the Alabama defensive tackle is a phenomenal interior pass rusher. Some believe Williams is the best player in the draft, above even Nick Bosa.

While the Jets may be leaning towards trading back, it would be really difficult to pass on a guy like Williams if he’s there. In fact, few around the league think they’ll actually let him go if they have the chance to land him.

Falcons looking to trade up for line help

The Atlanta Falcons could be looking to trade up and a team to keep an eye on as the draft approaches. The Falcons have been looking at offensive and defensive linemen and could pull the trigger if the right deal presents itself.

Josh Jacobs has a number of suitors

Alabama’s Josh Jacobs is the consensus top running back in the 2019 draft. It’s a weak year at the position, but Jacobs is a legit first-round talent. The Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders are all big fans of Jacobs and he could go off the board somewhere in the 20s.

Big Ben wants a new contract

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly want a new contract done by the time the draft begins. The 37-year-old has been playing on his current deal since 2015 and is headed into the final year of that contract. Both sides are working to get the deal done as soon as possible.

Roethlisberger is likely good for a few more seasons and hasn’t seen much drop-off in his game recently. Big Ben isn’t not the freelancing playmaker he once was and his leadership has been seriously questioned lately, but he’s still an incredibly productive quarterback.

Josh Rosen has three suitors

If the Cardinals do draft Kyler Murray at No. 1, they’ll have to find a home for last year’s first-round pick Josh Rosen. The New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly the three teams willing to deal for Rosen, but none of those teams seems willing to give up a first-round pick for him.

The Giants won’t give up the sixth or 17th pick in this year’s draft for Rosen, and likely won’t offer the 37th pick either. Miami could offer the 48th or 78th pick. No one really knows what the Chargers would be willing to surrender. They currently own the 28th, 60th and 91st picks in the draft.