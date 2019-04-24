The Washington Redskins Should Absolutely Trade Up To Land Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Redskins are reportedly attempting to trade up in the 2019 NFL Draft. The franchise would reportedly like to wind up in the top five:

If this is true, there is only one player Washington should be targeting: former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins could go off the board to the New York Giants at No. 6, which is why Washington should be targeting a top five pick. And it makes sense, given what the team currently has on its roster.

None of us know what the future holds for Alex Smith after his devastating leg injury, and I think we all know Colt McCoy isn’t a long-term solution under center. Washington needs to find its quarterback of the future and Haskins fits that profile.

The Ohio State product is a stoutly-built (6’3″ and 231 pounds). Haskins has the ability to make every throw, can move well within the pocket and extend plays, and puts great touch on his throws. He completed 70 percent of his passes during his one year as a starter for the Buckeyes, while throwing for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He’s not a runner in any sense of the word, but he more than makes up for any lack of athleticism with his arm talent.

With Kyler Murray likely going off the board with the draft’s first pick, Haskins will be the best quarterback available. There are some who think he’s the best in this draft anyway. Obviously he’ll need some work and development time, but Washington simply can’t pass up the opportunity to land a guy with this level of arm talent if he’s there for the taking.

Washington currently owns the 15th pick in the first round, which means the franchise will have to surrender a ton to move up into the top five. That would likely mean a second-round pick this year and next year’s first-rounder. But if the Redskins are in love with Haskins and think he’s their quarterback of the future, they have to do it.

The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders own the second, third and fourth picks in the draft respectively and all of them would likely be willing to trade down if Washington brought a top-level offer.

The Redskins should go make it happen. I know there are reports they really like Duke’s Daniel Jones, but Haskins is a better prospect and they wouldn’t need to trade into the top five for Jones. If they’re moving up, it should be for Haskins.