VIDEO: Damian Lillard Hits Ridiculous Buzzer-Beater to Beat Thunder

Damian Lillard has had an excellent first round. Then, in a closeout game against the Thunder in Portland, he dropped fifty. The final three came in the form of a ridiculously deep three as time expired to send the Trail Blazers to the second round.

DAME

FOR

THE

WIN pic.twitter.com/KKr037LNZS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2019

What more can you say about this guy? This is his second buzzer-beating three to win a playoff series. Simply ridiculous. Dame Time is real. He overcame a great performance from Paul George and cold shooting from the rest of his team, and sent the Thunder home in a Herculean effort.

The Blazers have time to rest and watch as the Nuggets-Spurs series finishes up. Then, it’ll be time to prepare and make a push for the Conference Finals.