2019 NFL Draft Rumors [UPDATING]

The 2019 NFL draft is here.
Source says Daniel Jones is going to the New York Giants 6th overall
Raiders have moved Dwayne Haskins up their draft boards
Are the Redskins going to trade into the top five tonight?
The Atlanta Falcons have also shown a willingness to move up
According to Charley Casserly, Nick Bosa was told he’d be the first pick in the draft
Marquise Brown might be the only receiver picked in the first round
