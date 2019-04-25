NFL

2019 NFL Draft Rumors [UPDATING]

The 2019 NFL draft is here. We will be updating you from now until draft time with each and every newsworthy rumor. If you happen to see one, @ me on Twitter ASAP.

Here we go!

Source says Daniel Jones is going to the New York Giants 6th overall

Raiders have moved Dwayne Haskins up their draft boards

Are the Redskins going to trade into the top five tonight?

The Atlanta Falcons have also shown a willingness to move up

According to Charley Casserly, Nick Bosa was told he’d be the first pick in the draft

Marquise Brown might be the only receiver picked in the first round

Five teams interested in trading down

