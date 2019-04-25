2019 NFL Draft Rumors [UPDATING]

The 2019 NFL draft is here. We will be updating you from now until draft time with each and every newsworthy rumor. If you happen to see one, @ me on Twitter ASAP.

Here we go!

Source says Daniel Jones is going to the New York Giants 6th overall

Raiders have moved Dwayne Haskins up their draft boards

It’s a good thing the Raiders sent all their scouts home last week so there wouldn’t be any leaks (wink, wink) https://t.co/vw5OdJENq5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 25, 2019

Are the Redskins going to trade into the top five tonight?

New on Sports Illustrated: NFL Rumors: Redskins Explored Trade Into Top Five https://t.co/Vctb3GI6QH — SirGottie (@SirGottie) April 25, 2019

The Atlanta Falcons have also shown a willingness to move up

Two teams that have shown a willingness to trade into the top 10, doing their homework on what it would cost: The #Falcons and the #Redskins. For Washington, it would likely be for a QB. For Atlanta, the options are varied. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2019

According to Charley Casserly, Nick Bosa was told he’d be the first pick in the draft

From @CharleyCasserly w/us on @FoxSportsRadio – 'I was told by a team that Nick Bosa was told he'd be the first pick in the draft. We'll see about that one.' — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 25, 2019

Marquise Brown might be the only receiver picked in the first round

7. Only receiver I’m hearing consistently — across the board — getting first round “lock” buzz is Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 25, 2019

*More on next page:

Five teams interested in trading down