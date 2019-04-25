Action Network Launching New Fantasy / Betting Show on SiriusXM

The Action Network is launching a new daily fantasy and betting show on SiriusXM, an Action Network spokesperson confirmed to The Big Lead. The show — which is titled The Action Network on SiriusXM — will debut April 29th, air on weekdays from 9-11am, and be on the Fantasy Sports channel, which is #210 on Sirius and #87 on XM. A formal announcement is coming later today.

Action Network talents contributing to the show will include Darren Rovell, Paul Lo Duca, Geoff Schwartz, Jason Sobel, Rob Perez, Matt Moore, Chris Raybon, Peter Jennings, and Jonathan Bales. You can expect the conversation to include spreads, prop bets, over/under’s, daily fantasy, and interaction with callers. It will be interesting to observe the ratio of gambling to fantasy talk — by my observation the latter seems to be more in the strike-zone of the public appetite for news and information, but the former is a faster growing marketplace.

This show is yet another example of the sports gambling gold rush that we wrote about last September — as more and more states are legalizing sports gambling, there is a rush to get content out there to capitalize especially on what grow into a lucrative advertising and/or affiliate revenue marketplace.

The Action Network is owned by the Chernin Group, which has had a great deal of success in its partnership with SiriusXM as Barstool Radio blossomed from a single show into a full channel.