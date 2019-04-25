Antonio Brown Tells Ryan Clark To Stop Mentioning His Name

A Twitter.com user paid ESPN analyst Ryan Clark a backhanded compliment last night, giving him kudos on a prescient James Farrior take. The first message began with one Farrior’s name misspelled, and things would only go downhill from there.
Clark responded this morning, noting that he was early on the Pittsburgh-needs-to-part-ways-with-Antonio-Brown train, which eventually left the station.
Brown, not one to back down on these online streets, responded.
Clark had to volley back.
And there you have it. Another productive day on the ol’ social media machine. Former teammates beefin’ and typin,’ culminating in this odd hope the two will meet up soon in real life so we can see what “not sparing” someone looks like.
On one hand, you hate to see people not getting along. On the other, we have a slam-dunk First Take pairing.
Comments