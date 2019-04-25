Antonio Brown Tells Ryan Clark To Stop Mentioning His Name

A Twitter.com user paid ESPN analyst Ryan Clark a backhanded compliment last night, giving him kudos on a prescient James Farrior take. The first message began with one Farrior’s name misspelled, and things would only go downhill from there.

Clark responded this morning, noting that he was early on the Pittsburgh-needs-to-part-ways-with-Antonio-Brown train, which eventually left the station.

Hahahahaha!! So you missed the whole Antonio Brown thing? Yea, you are one of those folks!!! What I’m lying for? BTW. My opinion isn’t about true or false. It’s my opinion https://t.co/nRIly9P77l — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 24, 2019

Brown, not one to back down on these online streets, responded.

Bro stop mentioning my name I know it get u clout keep that same analysis energy next time we meet it’s on site ain’t gone spare u https://t.co/ks4YVRFLTx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 25, 2019

Clark had to volley back.

Was never looking to be spared and you know that!!! Look forward to it. I ain’t hard to find. Shoot, you have a jet!! https://t.co/wB8uCMscVy — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 25, 2019

And there you have it. Another productive day on the ol’ social media machine. Former teammates beefin’ and typin,’ culminating in this odd hope the two will meet up soon in real life so we can see what “not sparing” someone looks like.

On one hand, you hate to see people not getting along. On the other, we have a slam-dunk First Take pairing.