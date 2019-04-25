NFL

Meet Dwayne Haskins' Girlfriend Savhana Cousin

Dwayne Haskins Girlfriend Savhana Cousin

Meet Dwayne Haskins' Girlfriend Savhana Cousin

NFL

Meet Dwayne Haskins' Girlfriend Savhana Cousin

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Dwayne Haskins is the new quarterback of the Washington Redskins, as the franchise selected him with the 15th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Haskins spent draft night at home in Maryland with his family and his long-time girlfriend Savhana Cousin.

Haskins and the 21-year-old Cousin have been together for more than two years and the pair aren’t share about sharing their relationship on social media:

View this post on Instagram

Nobu date nights w my other half 🖤 @dh_simba7

A post shared by Honey 🍯 (@savhana_arai) on

Cousin has racked up more than 11,000 followers on Instagram and I’m fairly certain that number is about to rise significantly.

Check out some pictures from her account below and on the next few pages.

View this post on Instagram

Sensitive – my mental is gentle ✨

A post shared by Honey 🍯 (@savhana_arai) on

View this post on Instagram

Lil beast 💪🏽

A post shared by Honey 🍯 (@savhana_arai) on

, , , , , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home