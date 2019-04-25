VIDEO: Let's Talk About Dwayne Haskins Laughing at the Giants Picking Daniel Jones

Do your best to try and remember what your reaction was when you heard the New York Giants selected Daniel Jones sixth overall instead of Dwayne Haskins. Now, compare your reaction to how Haskins took the news:

Dwayne Haskins laughing at the Giants is so funny especially if he gets to play them twice a year for the next 12+ years. pic.twitter.com/8F3uhpC6sP — Zac (@DCzWall) April 26, 2019

Wait for it. Dwayne Haskins' reaction when the Giants passed on him to take Duke QB Daniel Jones 👀 pic.twitter.com/G3bZTcAi0l — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) April 26, 2019

To be fair, I’m no expert on the different types of laughing a human can have. But that is not a laugh you have when watching The Hangover. It’s a snarky laugh. And I can tell you someone involved in posting this had the same reaction after seeing the pick.

Nevertheless, when it is proven the Giants made a mistake, that laugh, whatever type it was, is going to remembered. And that video will be played back for as long as Haskins tortures Giants fans. Get ready for a long couple of decades.