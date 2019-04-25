Texans Putting Out 'Trade Feelers' on Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans have yet to come to terms on a long-term contract after he was slapped with the franchise tag this offseason. Now, the Texans are reportedly sending out trade feelers on Clowney.

Honestly, Houston should be doing this, especially after the return the Seahawks got for moving Frank Clark. Seattle was able to land first- and second-round picks plus a swap of third-rounders. That’s an enormous haul that showed the value of an athletic edge rusher.

Clowney was the first pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and has had an up and down career since. He has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn’t become the league-changing force some predicted. Still, he’s had 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons and has improved tremendously in that time.

Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 when he racked up 16 tackles for loss. If he can stay healthy he’d be a phenomenal pickup for someone.