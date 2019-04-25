Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock Should Have Traded Down If Clelin Ferrell Was Their Guy

The Raiders shocked everyone who’s ever looked at a mock draft by selecting Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall pick. It was a downright astonishing decision on their part.

I’m not going to sit here and act like I’ve sat in a dark basement and watched hours of Ferrell film and can therefore tell you if he’s going to pan out as a solid pro or not, but fourth overall seems very high for him. Mel Kiper Jr. had him at 32nd to the Patriots in his final mock draft, Todd McShay had him at 26th, and Daniel Jeremiah had him going 25th.

Never sleep on Jon Gruden to make insane headlines.