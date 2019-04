Kliff Kingsbury is on top of the world. After a disappointing run as the head coach at Texas Tech, Kingsbury was hired as Arizona Cardinals’ new head coach, and now on draft night landed the quarterback he’s always wanted in Kyler Murray. Oh, and we’ve also found out he’s dating a stunningly beautiful woman.

Host and sideline reporter Holly Sonders made things public in the last 24 hours as she public posted her support for Kingsbury’s hiring:

The desert just got a whole lot hotter.🔥🔥 Congratulations @KliffKingsbury, so proud of you. ❤️ https://t.co/PgNxPmEUC9 — Holly Sonders (@holly_sonders) January 8, 2019

Always will! He’s the best. And we are a little past the crush part — Holly Sonders (@holly_sonders) January 8, 2019

Here’s a look at Ms. Sonders, who has a fantastic Instagram account: