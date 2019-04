Y’all are having fun with speculation, but… pic.twitter.com/dy4NbJ82iB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 12, 2019

This situation with Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray, and Josh Rosen evokes memory of the Bill Clinton saga where he answered a question “It depends on what your definition of is is.”

In all seriousness, the NFL is a business where we can’t be surprised that any of this went down. Telling the truth is essentially a character flaw for these people. But maybe the social media departments can be less thirsty.