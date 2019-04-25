Nick Bosa Swore On National Television Just After Being Drafted

Nick Bosa was clearly excited to be the second pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After the San Francisco 49ers made the Ohio State defensive end the second player off the board, he did an interview with Deion Sanders of the NFL Network. It got weird.

Sanders asked Bosa about how both he and his brother wound up as top picks in the NFL. His answer included an expletive:

“Shit, my parents rule at sex.” – Nick Bosa pic.twitter.com/a06f7Zr6AD — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) April 26, 2019

Nice introduction to the NFL, kid.

Bosa is a heck of a player and was No. 1 on most draft boards heading into tonight. He was incredibly productive in college and has the pedigree to be a star quickly. He needs to work on his interviewing skills though.

In two-plus seasons at Ohio State, Bosa racked up 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. That’s complete dominance. That said, he missed all but three games during the 2018 season after surgery to repair a core muscle.