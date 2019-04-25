Patrick Mahomes Is New Madden Cover, He Better Not Get Cursed

Patrick Mahomes, who is on ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage this evening, will be on the cover of Madden ’20. It goes without saying that it would be an absolute catastrophe if the Madden curse befell Mahomes. He was one of the more electric players in recent memory last season and the football-loving universe would appreciate it if that continued.

Last year was Antonio Brown and while he kinda went off the deep end it’s unclear whether the curse would have applied to him. The year before that was Tom Brady and the Patriots made (but lost) the Super Bowl. Even though for the Pats that may or may not count as a failure given their lofty standards, I’m gonna go ahead and say he bucked the curse that year.

In 2018, CBS Sports went through 20 years and adjudicated out which cover athletes were cursed and which were not.