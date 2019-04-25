Roundup: Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson Avengers Tattoos, The Office Might Leave Netflix, NFL Draft Stuff

Scarlett Johansson, who along with fellow Avengers Endgame actress Brie Larson was surprised by Ellen with images of their faces as tattoos on others’ bodies … Tornado in Texas … NFL sponsorship on Instagram will let you shop for Draft hats … There’s been a spike in anti-semitic hate crimes … “In rambling note, pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc blames steroids for actions” … Authorities searched the home of the woman caught throwing seven puppies in the dumpster and found 38 dogs …”Hundreds of former Boy Scouts reveal new sexual abuse claims, exposing 150 alleged pedophiles” … A man who had been set to attend college at Western Michigan when he was arrested in 2012 was beheaded in Saudi Arabia … “Body camera footage shows moments police opened fire in controversial Yale shooting” … 10% of Twitter users send 80% of the tweets … Anthony Kim not playing much golf these days … Instagram growth lifts Facebook stock … Netflix borrowing more money.

The fascinating fight behind Hollywood writers versus the big agencies continues [NY Times]

The next few years in the streaming wars will be fascinating — 72% of minutes viewed on Netflix come from non-original programming, with 40% of minutes viewed coming from content owned by AT&T, Disney, or Comcast, who are all launching their own streaming platforms. NBC might wrest The Office away, or otherwise charge much more for it. [WSJ]

Mike Florio on the Tyreek Hill case [PFT]

A guide to which Marvel movies you need to watch before Avengers: Endgame [Vulture]

It’s somehow been five years since all the Donald Sterling, and here Marc Spears looks back on it [Undefeated]

NFL players who could lose their starting jobs on Draft night [Bleacher Report]

9 myths you’ll hear during NFL Draft [SI.com]

10 times Mel Kiper Jr. was way off

The college admissions scandal amuses Bill Burr