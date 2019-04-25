San Francisco 49ers Put Solomon Thomas On The Trade Block Before Draft

Solomon Thomas is on the trade block, as the San Francisco 49ers appear ready to move on from the third pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Just heard 49ers are shopping Solomon Thomas, the third pick in the 2017 draft. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 25, 2019

The rumors that Thomas could be on the move have popped up just hours before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off, which means the 49ers have to be fairly confident they’ll be able to draft a replacement for him. Nick Bosa would be the educated guess, as the 49ers own the second pick in the draft and he should be available.

A 23-year-old defensive lineman, Thomas has played in 30 games during his two NFL seasons. In that time he’s accumulated just four sacks from his defensive end position. He was solid against the run, but generated almost zero pressure on the quarterback.

Thomas was likely miscast as a fit for Robert Saleh’s 4-3 defense in San Francisco. He probably belongs as a 3-4 defensive end or, if he dropped some weight, could fit as an edge rushing outside linebacker in the 3-4. He certainly possesses a ton of talent, but just simply didn’t fit with the 49ers.

Someone is going to get a really good player in Thomas and will likely pay pennies on the dollar as the 49ers are forced to move him.