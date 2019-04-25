Tyreek Hill Recording Released And Details Are Disturbing

Tyreek Hill may not be facing charges of child abuse for his three-year-old son’s broken arm yet, but recently-discovered audio may change that decision.

KCTV5 News in Kansas City (a CBS affiliate) has obtained an 11-minute audio clip of Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal discussing their son’s broken arm and how to deal with it.

You can listen to the audio at this link. Let’s just say, it looks really bad for the Kansas City Chiefs wideout.

Kansas City Star Chiefs reporter Brooke Pryor has the details:

From the recording: Crystal: He’s scared of you. He’s terrified. And you grabbed onto him, somehow or he fell, one of the two.

Tyreek: I didn’t do nothing. That’s sad. That’s sad bro. That’s sad.

And some more:

If the recording is as damning as reported, the district attorney’s office could revise its decision to charge Hill. In addition to that, the NFL is almost certain to get involved and suspend him under its personal conduct policy.

This isn’t Hill’s first brush with domestic violence. In 2014, police in Stillwater, Oklahoma arrested him on complaints that he assaulted Espinal while she was pregnant. Espinal — then his girlfriend — alleged he threw her around, punched her in the face, then sat on her, repeatedly punched her in the stomach and choked her. Oklahoma State kicked him off the team as a result, and he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by stangulation.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.