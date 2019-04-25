VIDEO: Game of Thrones' Vanilla Ice Mashup Is Really Dumb, Enjoyable

It’s truly inspiring to realize all the time and energy being spent to add things to the internet in the hopes someone will see them. For all the problems technology has brought, it’s incredible that, at any time, a person can log on and find tremendous enjoyment in something that has no logical reason to exist.

Like A Song of Vanilla Ice and Fire. No one needs this and yet we should all be very happy it came across our purview.

No matter how significant the investment was to cull through all this footage, the end result clearly proves it was all worth it. And now go forth, with this thing stuck in your head — a possibility you’d have never imagined minutes ago.