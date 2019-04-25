What College Has the Most First-Round NFL Draft Picks in the Last 10 Years?

The NFL Draft is finally here, and many young men will achieve the dream that they’ve been chasing their whole lives. Some may notice the frequency of players being picked from powerhouse schools like Alabama and Ohio State. This begs the question, the same question you’re here to learn the answer to: who has the most first-round picks in the last 10 years?

1. University of Alabama, 25 first-round picks

2. Ohio State University, 15 first-round picks

3. University of Florida, 12 first-round picks

4. Louisiana State University, 11 first-round picks

5. Florida State University, 10 first-round picks

6. University of Southern California, 10 first-round picks

7. University of Georgia, 10 first-round picks

8. Notre Dame, 8 first-round picks

9. Clemson University, 8 first-round picks

10. University of Washington, 7 first-round picks.