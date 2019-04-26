2019 NFL Draft: Losers From The First Round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is finally behind us. Here’s our look at the biggest losers from Thursday night’s festivities in Nashville.

Oakland Raiders

Wow, that was a rough night. The Raiders opened their draft by making an insane reach with the fourth pick. They selected Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, who ranked 25th on Mel Kiper’s Big Board. That’s about where everyone had him and Oakland definitely could have waited or traded down and still wound up with Ferrell. It was a puzzling start.

With their second first-rounder, the Raiders took Alabama running back Josh Jacobs at No. 24. Jacobs was the best ball-carrier on the board and this was a need, but spending a first-round pick on a running back is always a dicey proposition. There was a lot of talent still available and Jacobs may have wound up being a second day pick if Oakland had just been patient.

At No. 27, the Raiders selected Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram, who is solid but not spectacular. He’s a good tackler and a plug-and-play guy, but he’s not going to “wow” you consistently.

The Raiders had three first-round picks, including the fourth selection, and they got nothing terribly exciting. When you have the fourth overall pick and trade guys like Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper for first-rounders, you expect to come away result than this.

The Raiders just stay the Raiders.

Josh Rosen

For his sake, I really hope Josh Rosen didn’t buy a house in Phoenix.

The UCLA product was the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, a year later he’s going to be out of a job. When the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the first pick in this year’s draft, it meant Rosen’s time with the organization was over. He hasn’t been traded yet, but that’s certainly coming.

It’s crazy how far Rosen’s stock has fallen. He entered the 2018 draft as the most “NFL ready” of the quarterbacks in his class. A year later, teams are balking at trading second-round picks for him. After watching him play as a rookie, it’s not hard to understand why.

Yes, the team around him was terrible during his rookie season, but Rosen was horrendous. He played in 14 games in 2018, and completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He finished dead last in the NFL in both passer rating (66.7) and Total QBR (25.9). It’s understandable that teams are hesitant to give up a ton for him.