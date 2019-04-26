2019 NFL Draft: Winners From The First Round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is finally behind us. Here’s our look at the winners from Thursday night’s festivities in Nashville.

Kliff Kingsbury

After seven years of pursuing him, Kliff Kingsbury has finally landed Kyler Murray to play quarterback in his system. Kingsbury recruited Murray out of high school when he was the head coach at Texas Tech in 2013 and 2014. At the time, Murray was the top dual-threat quarterback in the country as a high schooler out of Allen, Texas.

Murray was a five-star recruit and the 34th-ranked prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. Instead of Texas Tech, he wound up at Texas A&M, before transferring to Oklahoma. Kingsbury had to watch all of that from afar. Now he has the player he always wanted.

New York Jets

The Jets were looking to potentially trade down, but they couldn’t find a deal they liked, stayed put and wound up with a stud. Quinnen Williams is arguably the best player in the draft. He was on top of my board and will be a great defensive lineman in the NFL for a long time.

At 6’3″ and 303 pounds, Williams fits anywhere along the defensive line. He can disrupt things from everywhere, is scheme-versatile and he’s a guy offenses will have to account for on every down. He had 52 quarterback pressures as a defensive tackle last season at Alabama. That’s just an insane number for an interior lineman.