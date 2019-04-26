These Three Teams Called Cardinals About Josh Rosen So Far

The Cardinals did what everyone was expecting of them on Thursday night and selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. This, of course, means they’ll finally get the ball rolling on trading their first-round pick from last year, Josh Rosen. It’ll be tough, if not impossible, to get equal value for the former 10th overall pick, but they have to send him somewhere, and aren’t lacking in suitors, according to Adam Schefter.

The three teams that have spoken to the Cardinals this off-season about Josh Rosen are the Giants, Dolphins and Chargers. But Rosen has been a backup plan at best for all three. Arizona has no issues keeping Rosen; it is prepared to keep him if it doesn’t get a suitable offer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2019

The Giants don’t seem to be in play anymore, as they selected Duke QB Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick last night, much to the chagrin of Giants fans. The Dolphins and Chargers, however, still make sense as destinations for Rosen after the first round of the draft.

The Dolphins made it clear they’re building from the ground-up with the selection of Christian Wilkins at 13. They’re still looking for their QB of the future, and Rosen, despite all the chatter since the season has ended, still has a lot of potential. They’re in total reset mode, and flipping a few mid-round picks to let Rosen work through his mistakes for a season isn’t the worst move.

The Chargers are looking for an heir apparent to Philip Rivers, even if last year showed he’s still got some left in the tank. Rosen showed flashes last year, an impressive feat considering the team around him, but clearly needs some more time to develop. Sitting on the bench behind one of the best QBs of the millennium would help him and give the Chargers insurance for the aging Rivers.

It’s now a question of when Rosen moves, not if. Arizona will want a haul of picks for Rosen, but as the market develops, they may have to settle. Rosen probably just wants out after months of speculation and scrutiny. It’s likely this long saga will finally conclude over the last two days of the draft.