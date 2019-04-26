Josh Rosen Unfollows Cardinals on Both Twitter and Instagram

For the group that thinks Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray can coexist in Arizona, this will not help your argument. Rosen has spent the morning after the 2019 NFL draft unfollowing his current team on both Twitter and Instagram:

As negotiations continue centered around QB Josh Rosen… he has unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram. 💻📸✌🏼 https://t.co/WmM3bX0OjM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2019

Social media update: Josh Rosen has unfollowed the #AZCardinals on twitter. https://t.co/gAfp4ZCy8X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2019

Arizona cannot keep them both. They must turn the keys over to Murray and move on from Rosen before any sort of divide in the locker room takes place. Unfortunately, for the Cardinals, some of Rosen’s plausible suitors were eliminated last night by taking quarterbacks in the first round.

Miami makes the most sense as we sit here today. Would a third-round pick be enough to get it done?