Klay Thompson, Eiza Gonzalez Spotted On A Date

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a heated playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have fun at the same time. On Thursday night he was spotted on date with actress Eiza Gonzalez in LA.

TMZ spotted the pair at A.O.C. in West Hollywood, and they took up a private table in the back so they could have some alone time. Eiza was most recently linked to Josh Duhamel.

Gonzalez starred in “Baby Driver,” “Alita: Battle Angel” and will be in the upcoming Hobbs & Shaw movie. She’s a favorite around these parts so good for Klay Thompson. He’s clearly got good taste.

A sampling from Ms. Gonzalez’s Instagram account is below and on the next few pages.