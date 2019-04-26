LeSean McCoy Spoiled Avengers and People Are Really Mad at Him [NO SPOILER IN POST]

LeSean McCoy went on Twitter and spoiled a crucial part of Avengers: Endgame. Needless to say, people who had to work today and thus could not go to the midnight showing or watch it in the middle of the day were not pleased with him. Here is his tweet, if you want to see the specific spoiler that he sent.
Normally I am unsympathetic to people who complain about spoilers. As a sports enthusiast, I’m used to the idea that you have to watch content when it airs or too bad. The lone exception is in this case you should not spoil a movie on its opening day, as much of the world can’t just up and go to the theater in the middle of the night, morning, or early afternoon.
Here is a sampling of people who were not psyched with McCoy:
Comments