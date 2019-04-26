LeSean McCoy Spoiled Avengers and People Are Really Mad at Him [NO SPOILER IN POST]

LeSean McCoy went on Twitter and spoiled a crucial part of Avengers: Endgame. Needless to say, people who had to work today and thus could not go to the midnight showing or watch it in the middle of the day were not pleased with him. Here is his tweet, if you want to see the specific spoiler that he sent.

Normally I am unsympathetic to people who complain about spoilers. As a sports enthusiast, I’m used to the idea that you have to watch content when it airs or too bad. The lone exception is in this case you should not spoil a movie on its opening day, as much of the world can’t just up and go to the theater in the middle of the night, morning, or early afternoon.

Here is a sampling of people who were not psyched with McCoy:

LeSean McCoy vs the Internet right now after spoiling Avengers Endgame pic.twitter.com/4rnp8yR9gA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2019

"The movie is SPOILED if you follow LeSean McCoy" – so PSA, if you are going to see Avengers, don't look at LeSean McCoy tweets (or Zah that dickhead RT'ing it) — Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) April 26, 2019

The NFL should suspend LeSean McCoy for the entire 2019 NFL season for spoiling Avengers: Endgame. I hope the Bills don’t win a single game this season. pic.twitter.com/dBxRZdCz63 — Jake Bencie (@JakeBencie) April 26, 2019

“Why would you spoil the Avengers movie?? There are a lot of people who haven’t seen it!!!” LeSean McCoy: pic.twitter.com/m4jDsBM1bL — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 26, 2019