WATCH: Reggie Wayne Went Full Heel On Nashville Crowd At Draft

Reggie Wayne was brought on stage to announce the 34th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft for the Indianapolis Colts. He made the decision to troll the Tennessee Titans fans in Nashville and it was a fascinating choice.

He started by saying, “Putting all the AFC South teams on notice, we are back!” Then was shocked when Titans fans had a negative response.

Check this out:

Reggie Wayne with a strong troll gamepic.twitter.com/JMVpMbxBPd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2019

I mean, Reggie, what did you expect? You went to the Titans’ backyard and went hard for your team. I get it, you love the Colts, but the draft is supposed to be all love, not a time to troll from the podium.