VIDEO: Rex Ryan Embarrassingly Can't Stop Laughing at Dave Gettleman' Unfunny Comments

If you had a take on Dwayne Haskins’ reaction to Daniel Jones being selected sixth, wait until you see this one. While on live television, Rex Ryan made a clown of himself after hearing Giants general manager Dave Gettleman talking about his selection of Jones (video via Awful Announcing) :

This was certainly an odd look for Ryan, though he did do a good job of making it hard to know if this laugh was a fake or a real. It looks pretty real but, if it is, there are serious questions to ask about what Ryan finds funny. I mean, those comments may be worth a chuckle, but come on now. This was a three at best on the joke scale. Okay, maybe a four.

Back to Ryan, personally, I prefer this type of dark, mysterious laugh: