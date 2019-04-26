Roundup: New Taylor Swift; RIP John Havlicek; Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Done

Taylor Swift’s new ME is out and people have questions … Stefanie Sherk dies at 37 … Days Gone By video game: meh … John Havlicek dies at 79 … Feel bad for Daniel Jones … The monkey who browsed Instagram is a hero …When a nuanced debate embraces the worst … Judge Napolitano pushing against the company line … A school dress code for parents … NCAA basketball corruption trial is a who’s who … UCLA under quarantine for measles concerns … Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have broken up … The Spurs and Nuggets will play Game 7 … Forget about daily fantasy, folks … I think I could be abducted by aliens and still not believe in aliens … Joe Biden is running for president … Americans are too poor to take summer vacations … It’s Vladimir Guerrero day … Now this is a walk-off … Very cool that the U.S. paid North Korea for Otto Warmbier’s care … Lindsey Pelas

It’s not the future of the internet that’s scary. It’s the present. [Hmm Daily]

Deep dive on Tyreek Hill’s legal troubles. [SI]

This rules.

A pic for our immigrant parents. Two Indian-Americans hosting @SportsCenter tonight. Never thought I’d see this let alone be a part of it. Zubin and I promise to work hard and make our families proud. pic.twitter.com/rMnAtEh4n3 — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) April 25, 2019

Thoughts and prayers.

IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Z3cYrXirPj — Garrett Green (@garrettgreen) April 26, 2019

Oof.