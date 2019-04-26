Roundup: New Taylor Swift; RIP John Havlicek; Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Done

Roundup

Taylor Swift’s new ME is out and people have questionsStefanie Sherk dies at 37Days Gone By video game: meh  …  John Havlicek dies at 79Feel bad for Daniel Jones …  The monkey who browsed Instagram is a hero …When a nuanced debate embraces the worst … Judge Napolitano pushing against the company lineA school dress code for parents … NCAA basketball corruption trial is a who’s whoUCLA under quarantine for measles concerns … Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have broken upThe Spurs and Nuggets will play Game 7Forget about daily fantasy, folks … I think I could be abducted by aliens and still not believe in aliens … Joe Biden is running for president … Americans are too poor to take summer vacationsIt’s Vladimir Guerrero dayNow this is a walk-off … Very cool that the U.S. paid North Korea for Otto Warmbier’s care … Lindsey Pelas

It’s not the future of the internet that’s scary. It’s the present. [Hmm Daily]

Deep dive on Tyreek Hill’s legal troubles. [SI]

This rules.

Thoughts and prayers.

Oof.

