What's the Saddest Part About These Giants Fan Reactions?

Very few people not named Dave Gettleman are happy with the New York Giants’ top draft pick, Daniel Jones. But what’s done is done. Months and months of complaining won’t accomplish anything constructive. The moment the name was announced, an unfortunate reality set in.

Here are a few real-time reactions to the news.

The reaction from #Giants Stadium after the Daniel Jones pick 😱 pic.twitter.com/FyB1hyDo9B — VENUE KINGS (@VKingsNY) April 26, 2019

With the 6th pick the Giants select …let my entertainment begin. Hahahahahahhahahahah thank you Gettleman. I didn’t think you could be hated anymore. #giants pic.twitter.com/iFtk66snyb — O (@Phatpun87) April 26, 2019

All of this is just profoundly sad. You hate to see it. Identifying the most harrowing part, of course, is difficult.

Is it the disappointment knowing they reached for a younger, less-good Eli Manning? Is it the adult in a jersey? Or is it the fact people drove out to MetLife to sit in a stadium to watch the draft?

All of these things are deeply troubling.