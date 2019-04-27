VIDEO: Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley Give Hilarious Post-Game Interview

A post-game interview after the last game of a team’s season can have a weird dynamic. Some players are far more honest than usual, while others give the shortest answer possible in order to get out of dodge and go home to begin their offseason.

This brings us to last night. Following the Clippers’ season-ending loss to the Warriors in Game 6, Lou Williams was asked how the team could’ve slowed down Kevin Durant, who scored 38 points in the first half and finished with 50. Patrick Beverley decided to chime in, and the pair teamed up to give perhaps the most honest post-game interview we’ve ever seen.

Great postgame interview honestly

pic.twitter.com/KhpwaflF5U — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 27, 2019

If this question was posed to, say, Russell Westbrook, the response may not have been as light-hearted and straightforward as the one Beverley and Williams gave. It’s really all you can say after Kevin “I’m Kevin Durant” Durant decides that he’s done messing around and scores when he wants on who he wants.

This may be the last time these two are teammates, as the Clippers have aspirations to land at least one big free agent this summer and Beverley is a free agent. So appreciate his partnership with Lou Will while you can.