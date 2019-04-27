Mike Francesa Massacred Dave Gettleman and the Giants Organization

We have a lot of fun with Mike Francesa’s foibles around these parts, but there are also still 3-4 times a year or so where he cocks back and fires a fastball, eviscerating a deserving target. In this case it was the Giants, who he called a “a sad chronic-losing organization” and Dave Gettleman, who he says you a) can’t believe, and b) doesn’t have any plan.

Francesa referred to Daniel Jones an “innocent bystander” in this, saying it’s a side conversation as to whether he’s the right guy or not. His core point is that if you were gonna take the QB of the future sixth overall then get rid of Eli Manning and use that cap space to fill some of the Giant’s many holes in free agency. Or, if you’re keeping Eli, which they did, then get a pass rusher like Josh Allen who can be a difference maker.

The mitigating factor in all this is that Francesa has a blindspot for Eli Manning, and has been overly positive in his evaluations of the QB’s play for the last few years. Yes the Giants’ defense and offensive line have stunk, but Eli has not been blameless either.

Anyways, Francesa’s main logic is correct in skewering Gettleman was spot on, and I’m gonna miss these when they’re gone.