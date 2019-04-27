VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Is Demolishing the Sixers

Kawhi Leonard is having an insane evening in Toronto against the Sixers, just asserting his will on both ends of the floor. At press time, it’s the end of the third quarter and Kawhi has 36 points on 13-18 shooting.

Here are some of the highlights:

KAWHI IS BEING INCREDIBLY RUDE AND DISRESPECTFUL TONIGHT. (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/Jpo3Q3H70x — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 28, 2019

27 PTS | 10-14 FG Kawhi just put up an #NBAPlayoffs career-high for points in a half. 🔥#WeTheNorth | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/rgcZe4zGcs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2019