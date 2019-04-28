Arya Just Made the Greatest Episode Ever by Killing the Night King

Uh, what just happened? At the end of what was on pace to be an all-time great episode with the bad guys winning, Arya Stark came in and flipped the script. Out of nowhere she slayed the Night King. Yes, that’s right, Arya just killed the Night King and, in turn, his entire army.

As someone who never believed the White Walkers were going to win the Great War, I began to change my thinking for about the last five minutes. Then Arya saved everyone.

Now, there are two main things I’m wondering right now. First, are we sure the Night King is dead? It looked like it, but who knows? It is kind of hard to imagine the White Walkers are done with three episodes left. I’m just saying, I wouldn’t be shocked if something weird happens.

The second is, of course, who is alive? It was hard to see for nearly 80 percent of the episode and it was often impossible to know who was dying. I get that sounds like a complaint, but it isn’t. The episode was perfect just like that. I don’t know who all is dead or alive, and I don’t want to know until next week.

This episode was epic. In fact, there hasn’t been a better one. Come to me with something else and you will lose the debate like the Night King just lost.

As for Arya, again, you are the best.