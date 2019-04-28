Draymond Green Isn't A Fan of James Harden Complaining About Calls

Draymond Green wasn’t having it with James Harden’s whining after his Rockets lost Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. During his post-game presser, Green was asked about Harden claiming he just wanted a “fair chance” from the officials after several calls didn’t go his way on Sunday. Green was not a fan.

Check this out:

Draymond Green responds to James Harden saying he just wants a fair chance with the officials & Mike D’Antoni saying Rockets could have shot 20 more free throws. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/8h1UpI1yue — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 28, 2019

You could argue the Houston Rockets should have gotten more calls to go their way on Sunday and the officiating as a whole was atrocious. But it’s honestly not worth complaining about. The Rockets get a ton of calls as it is and Harden benefits as much from weak whistles as anyone.

Sure, the Golden State Warriors don’t need help from the refs, and yes, they do have a history when it comes to closing out on 3-pointers underneath people.

For example:

That is definitely a foul. Harden’s arm gets hit, as does his body. He does kick his legs out, but the defender also has to give him a chance to land.

All that said, Green is right. There are tons of missed calls during the course of a game and you have to play through them. It’s on the officials to actually punish the Warriors for doing that kind of thing. If they don’t, why would Golden State stop?