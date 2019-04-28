Giants Draft Pick Corey Ballentine Injured and His Former Teammate Killed in Shooting (UPDATED)

Just hours after being drafted by the New York Giants, Corey Ballentine was shot in Topeka, Kan. WIBW in Kansas is also reporting his former teammate, Dwane Simmons, was killed in the shooting.
The incident happened off-campus with police responding to the report around 12:45 a.m. According to 13 News, officers say Simmons, a junior defensive back at Washburn, died in the street from the gunshot wounds he suffered. He was 23.
Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery, though no information about where he was shot or the severity of his injury has been released beyond it was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Hours earlier, Ballentine, 23, was selected by the Giants with the 180th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played football at D-II Washburn, which is located in Topeka, and was the third defensive back the Giants selected.
Here is the Giants’ statement on the incident.
This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
