Mike Breen Dropped a Great 'It's A Wonderful Life' Reference Into the Broadcast

It’s the little things that bring the most joy. Mike Breen deftly sneaking in an allusion to It’s A Wonderful Life into today’s Golden State-Houston game was likely unappreciated by 99 percent of the people watching.

But not me. My simpleton nature loved it and got all nostalgic for that feel-good feeling.

After Chris Paul took out his own coach, Mike D’Antonio, Breen did this.

It’s A Wonderful Life pic.twitter.com/edzzsdYJAx — Kyle Koster, From Online (@KyleKoster) April 28, 2019

It’s not even a big deal that he messed the line up a bit. George Bailey said “mouth” in Frank Capra’s classic. If the movie taught us one thing, though, it’s that the thought counts.