Paul Pierce Thinks the Celtics-Bucks Series is Over

The Boston Celtics went up to Milwaukee and pushed the Bucks around in Game 1, emerging with a 112-90 victory. The underdogs now have homecourt advantage and should be brimming with confidence. And perhaps no one has more of that than ESPN’s Paul Pierce, a noted former Celtic. In his mind, the series is over.

Paul Pierce after Game 1 of the Celtics Bucks series – "I Think It's Over" pic.twitter.com/fd8vNdlSOM — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 28, 2019

The Bucks won 60 games and were dominant in the first round. The Celtics have been even more impressive, yet still lack the firepower the other bench can bring.

Pierce is obviously fond of Boston.

As with all talking that talking heads do, this has the chance to turn out to look brilliant or end up feeds that specialize in serving cold takes.