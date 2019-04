Veteran kicker Sebastian Janikowski is retiring, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The mercurial lefty played 19 NFL seasons, the first 18 coming with the Oakland Raiders. Last year, his last, was with Seattle.

Sebastian Janikowski told ESPN that, after 19 seasons, he is retiring from NFL at the age of 41: β€œIt was a good run. I still think of the Super Bowl – it still hurts.” He plans to turn into a cab driver, taking his 3 girls to school. Seabass made more $ than any K in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2019

Janikowski made 436 of his 542 field goal attempts and 605 of his 614 extra point tries. His unique shape made him one of the more recognizable specialists in the game for many years.

There’s a good chance he’ll be the last placekicker taken in the first round (17th overall in 2000).